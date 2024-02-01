New Delhi, February 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 on Friday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, an official statement said on Thursday. Bharat Mobility 2024, India's largest and first-of-its-kind mobility exhibition, will showcase India's capabilities across the entire mobility and automotive value chains, it said.

The Expo will feature exhibitions, conferences, buyer-seller meets, state sessions, a road safety pavilion, and also public-centric attractions like go-karting. "With over 800 exhibitors from over 50 countries, the Expo will highlight cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions, and breakthroughs in mobility," the statement said.

The Expo will feature participation from over 28 vehicle manufacturers, in addition to the presence of more than 600 auto component manufacturers. It said that over 1000 brands from over 13 global markets will showcase their complete range of products, technologies, and services at the event.

"Along with the exhibition and conferences, the event will also feature state sessions for states to showcase regional contributions and initiatives to enable collaboration at both national and regional levels, promoting a holistic approach to mobility solutions," it added.

