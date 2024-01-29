A heartwarming video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting people at Vijay Chowk in Delhi is going viral on social media. The 53-second video clip shows the Indian Prime Minister greeting people as he departs from Vijay Chowk after the Beating Retreat ceremony in Delhi. Earlier, the Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk in Delhi concluded with the lowering of the national flag. Delhi: Old and New Parliament Buildings, Rashtrapati Bhavan Illuminate in Colours of Tiranga (See Pics).

PM Modi Greets People

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the people as he departs from Vijay Chowk after the Beating Retreat ceremony in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/u7GQX1nP7e — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

