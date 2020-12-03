Ahmedabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on December 15 to lay the foundation stones of two projects in Kutch district- a mega renewable energy park and a desalination plant, state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters here during a function, Rupani said that the hybrid renewable energy park, having both solar panels as well as windmills, will be the "world's biggest" with power generation capacity of 30,000 megawatts.

"This project is coming up in the desert of Kutch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kutch on December 15 to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of this park," he said.

"On the same day, the PM will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony of a desalination plant at Mandvi, Kutch. This plant will provide fresh water for farming, for industries and for drinking purpose," Rupani added.

Modi last visited Gujarat on November 28, when he spent around an hour at drug maker Zydus Cadila's Biotech Park to assess the preparations of its COVID-19 vaccine.

