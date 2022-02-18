Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed his ministry to develop Thane into a world class railway station.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 2 Crore Adolescents Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus.

Speaking to BJP workers here, the Railway minister said his ministry was working on a solution to complaints that fares of AC suburban services were high.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Air India to Operate 3 Flights to Help Indians Fly Out Amid Tensions.

"The redevelopment of Thane station will be carried out without disturbing its heritage and historical aspects. The prime minister wants Thane to become a world class station," the minister said, adding that he would visit the city again to discuss and carry forward this issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)