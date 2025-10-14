Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 (ANI): Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLAs on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Tamil Nadu Assembly, demanding that the Speaker M Appavu allot appropriate seats to their MLAs.

Addressing mediapersons, PMK Legislative Party Leader GK Mani emphasised the importance of party unity, stating, "We all want to stand united and be in one line. Within a few months, the five-year term will come to an end. What our party founder, Dr S Ramadoss, has decided is absolutely right, and whatever he says will be our final decision."

Mani emphasised party unity and reaffirmed loyalty to Dr Ramadoss's leadership and vision for the PMK. "I feel deeply worried and unfortunate that such things are happening within our party. I appeal to party members to maintain unity," he added.

He further appealed to party members to maintain unity and uphold the ideals laid down by Ramadoss.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India held a general council meeting of the Pattali Makkal Katchi allowing Anbumani Ramadoss to continue as the president of PMK until August 1, 2026.

Reacting to this decision, PMK leader K Balu expressed happiness.

"The Election Commission of India has approved to extend the tenure of the party President, Secretary, General Secretary till 1st August 2026. We received the communication from the Election Commission of India, and all our party members are extremely happy, and we are celebrating." Balu told ANI.

Further, the party's lawyer stated that "only those who accept Anbumani Ramadoss as leader can use the party's flag and symbol and Supporters of Anbumani should be identified as PMK members, and the media must recognise and refer to him as the president of the party.

Additionally, the resolutions confirmed that S. Ramadoss will continue as founder, Vadivel Ravanan as general secretary and Tilagapama as treasurer, with Anbumani Ramadoss leading as president.

Following the Election Commission of India's decision, supporters of PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss burst firecrackers bursted crackers.

Earlier, Ramadoss had, removed his son and PMK Working President Anbumani Ramadoss from the party. According to Ramadoss, this action was taken because Anbumani failed to respond despite being given two opportunities to provide an explanation for the charges against him. He alleged that his son is "destroying" the PMK and asked party workers not to maintain ties with him.

This decision was taken after the PMK conducted a Disciplinary Action Committee meeting last month. According to a press release by the party, Anbumani was summoned for an explanation regarding certain organisational matters. He was given 16 show-cause notices dated August 19. However, without offering any explanation, without seeking extensions, Anbumani did not appear before the committee.

Hence, as a disciplinary measure, Anbumani was removed from the post of Pattali Makkal Katchi's Organisational Head. Earlier in April, Anbumani Ramadoss issued a statement reaffirming his position and said that he will continue to be the party chief. (ANI)

