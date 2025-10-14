New Delhi, October 14: As temperatures begin to dip in the national capital, the city's air quality has started to worsen significantly, raising concerns among residents and environmental experts alike. A dense layer of smog is gradually blanketing Delhi, with several parts of the city now experiencing poor air quality levels. According to data recorded on Tuesday morning, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi stood at 201, falling into the 'Poor' category. Most areas in the city are currently witnessing AQI levels ranging between 200 and 300, indicating a clear decline in air quality as winter sets in.

Even iconic landmarks such as the India Gate are not immune to the effects of pollution. A thick haze has visibly enveloped the area, diminishing visibility and posing health risks, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues. Delhi Air Pollution: Stage-III GRAP Implemented in City With ‘Immediate Effect’ As Air Quality Becomes ‘Severe’.

Air Quality Continues To Deteriorate in Delhi

Delhi: With dropping temperatures in Delhi, air pollution has worsened, with the city’s AQI averaging 201 and most areas between 200–300. Smog is visible, including at landmarks like India Gate pic.twitter.com/lvSZCow1CQ — IANS (@ians_india) October 14, 2025

Recent data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggests that this trend is likely to continue. On Monday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 189, up from 167 on Sunday, both of which fall under the 'Moderate' category. However, projections from the Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System indicate that air quality is expected to enter the 'Poor' category by Tuesday. This would mark the first time since June 11, when the AQI reached 245, that the capital's air quality deteriorated to such levels.

Between October 14 and 16, the AQI is expected to remain in the 'Poor' range, with possibilities of oscillating between 'Poor' and 'Very Poor' in the coming days, depending on weather conditions and pollution sources. Delhi Air Pollution: Dense Fog Grips National Capital Amid ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality; Trains, Flights Delayed (Watch Videos).

As per national standards, an AQI of 0–50 is considered 'Good', 51–100 'Satisfactory', 101–200 'Moderate', 201–300 'Poor', 301–400 'Very Poor', and 401–500 falls under the 'Severe' category.

Environmentalists continue to urge residents to take necessary precautions, including wearing masks and avoiding outdoor activities during peak pollution hours. With the festive season around the corner and winter intensifying, authorities are expected to ramp up measures to combat the rising pollution levels in the capital.

