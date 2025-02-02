New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at the BJP on Sunday, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll campaign in the national capital indicates the party's uncertainty about winning the assembly elections.

"The fact that the Prime Minister himself has to campaign in Delhi for the elections shows that the BJP is nowhere close to the perspective they are building that they will win the Delhi elections...," she said. In AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's statement, she hoped the Election Commission and LG would investigate AAP's complaints with the same urgency as of BJP.

"I hope the way that the Election Commission and the LG himself investigate BJP's complaints, they will show the same readiness to AAP...," the Shiv Sena (UBT) said.

Earlier today, Kejriwal wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that his party workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency are being intimidated and harassed by BJP workers.

In his letter, Kejriwal alleged, "I am writing to express my grave concern over the intimidation and harassment being meted out to our grass-root volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency at the hands of BJP workers and Delhi Police in the run-up to election day."

Kejriwal expressed grave concern over the treatment of AAP's grassroots volunteers, citing instances of unlawful detention, physical abuse, and wrongful booking under various sections.

"Yesterday, our senior volunteer Chetan (Resident of Princess Park Part-2) was unlawfully detained and booked under section 126 of BNSS, 2023 at Tilak Marg Police Station, on the baseless and fictitious grounds that he has previous cases registered against him, while there are none. He was brazenly charged with actions that he never committed. He was also subjected to severe physical abuse by the Police officials to the point that he fainted and was subsequently rushed to Lady Harding Hospital. Later on, after a lot of struggle, he was produced before the Return Officer/ SDM concerned and granted bail, in a matter in which he was brazenly framed," the AAP Chief said in his letter.

Kejriwal also claimed that the Delhi Police are targeting AAP volunteers, arbitrarily detaining, questioning, and harassing them. He believes this is a systematic effort to suppress AAP's campaign and discourage volunteers from participating in election-related activities.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8. (ANI)

