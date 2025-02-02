Mumbai, February 2: A Mercedes-Benz tourist vehicle caused an accident on Sunday at Mumbai's Terminal 2 departure area. According to Mumbai Police, the driver dropped off passengers at Gate 1, but after leaving them, he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the ramp in front of Gate 3. The accident has left five people injured, including two foreign passengers from the Czech Republic and three airport staff members. All five are out of danger and have been taken to Nanavati Hospital for treatment. Mumbai: Bag With Flammable Chemical ‘Hydrogen Spirit’ Catches Fire Just Before Boarding Ethiopian Airlines Flight at Mumbai Airport, 5 Arrested.

Mumbai Police confirmed that the vehicle and the driver are in custody. Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident. An offence has been registered against the driver, and further investigations are underway.

