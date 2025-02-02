Ahmedabad, February 2: A 21-year-old woman from Memnagar, Ahmedabad, has accused her husband of blackmail and online harassment after he allegedly leaked her private photos and videos on social media. Distressed by the threats, she approached Ghatlodia police on Friday, leading to a case of defamation and criminal intimidation against him.

According to the woman’s complaint, she married a year ago and initially lived with her husband’s joint family in a Vadodara village. However, facing alleged mistreatment, she moved back to her parental home in Ahmedabad and began working at a shop. She also claimed that a severe skin allergy, causing blisters on her back and chest, forced her to leave her marital home. Kaushambi Shocker: Man Drugs and Rapes Woman, Shares Video of Act With Her Husband and Relatives After Blackmail Attempt Fails.

During their marriage, her husband had access to her Instagram account and allegedly continued using it even after their separation. While they remained in touch through video calls, she once showed him her upper body to reassure him that her allergy had healed. She now suspects that he secretly recorded the call without her consent. Agra Shocker: Man Gets Wife Raped, Films Act and Uses Video to Blackmail Her For INR 2 Lakh; Arrested.

When she refused to return to her marital home and demanded a divorce, he allegedly began blackmailing her. In early January, he reportedly uploaded her private pictures and videos as WhatsApp status updates and Instagram posts to defame her.

Disturbed by the threats and public humiliation, she sought police intervention. Ghatlodia police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.

