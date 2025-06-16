Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI): Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, reviewed the emergency response following the crash of Air India Flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, during a meeting with senior Gujarat government officials on Sunday.

Mishra held discussions with Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik, and other senior officials. He commended the swift and coordinated efforts of both state and central agencies in managing the crisis.

Speaking to ANI after visiting the crash site, Mishra said, "I visited the crash site, the hostel, the hospital and the FSL... I also held a review meeting. The state agencies, the Government of India agencies and others have responded very timely and effectively. I met some of the relatives of those who, unfortunately, died and were injured. So they are all satisfied with the work done by the state government and other public agencies, the Government of India."

He added, "It is unfortunate that such an incident took place... I complement the team that has responded so effectively and we hope that we will learn more lessons for the future and things like this may not happen again."

Meanwhile, Civil Hospital Ahmedabad has made significant progress in identifying victims of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash.

Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Rajnish Patel confirmed that 47 DNA samples have been matched, with 44 families contacted and 24 bodies handed over to relatives.

Dr Patel stated, "47 DNA have matched so far. Out of those 47, families of 44 have been contacted. So far, mortal remains of 24 deceased have been handed over to their families..." The hospital's streamlined process, involving DNA verification at Kaushoti Bhavan in D Block, postmortem procedures, and family support, has ensured accuracy and dignity in handling the crisis.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed and rammed into a doctor's hostel shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12.

The crash claimed 241 lives out of the 242 people onboard, which included 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The lone survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. At least 33 people, including local residents on the ground and MBBS students, have also died till today as the plane rammed into the doctor's hostel after the crash. (ANI)

