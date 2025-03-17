Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Monday that the police and administration are handling the situation after stone-pelting and tense situation in the Mahal area of Nagpur.

CM Fadnavis has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police and requested people not to believe rumours.

Also Read | Bareilly: Local Advocate’s X Post Alerts Police About Minor Girl’s ‘Rape and Murder’ After Parents Tell Neighbours That Their Daughter Died of Stomach Infection.

"Police, administration are handling the situation after stone-pelting and tense situation in Mahal area of Nagpur. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed that citizens should fully cooperate with the administration in this situation. We are constantly in touch with the police administration and citizens should cooperate with them. Nagpur is a peaceful and co-operative city. This has been a permanent tradition of Nagpur. In such a case, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed not to believe any rumours and give full cooperation to the administration," the Chief Minister's Office said.

A Fire Brigade official told ANI, "Two JCBs (were set ablaze) and a few more vehicles were also impacted. One fireman is injured."

Also Read | Nagpur Violence: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Appeals for Peace, Asks People Not To Believe in Rumours As Tension Grips Maharashtra Town Amid Aurangzeb Tomb Row.

Violence broke out with incidents of vandalism and stone-pelting reported in Maharashtra's Nagpur, a police officer said, adding that a few police personnel were also injured. The situation, however, is said to be under control. The incident was reported from Mahal area of Nagpur on Monday evening.

DCP Nagpur Archit Chandak, who claimed to have sustained an injury, told ANI, "This incident occurred due to some miscommunication. The situation is under control right now. Our force here is strong. I appeal to everyone to not step out or pelt stones. Stone pelting was taking place, so we displayed a show of force and also used tear gas. A few vehicles were set ablaze, we doused off the fire by calling Fire Brigade. A few police personnel were injured, I too sustained a little injury in my leg during stone-pelting."

The official urged for peace and warned against violating law and order.

"We urge everyone to maintain peace. Do not trust rumours. Do not disturb law and order and support police. We are taking legal action," DCP Chandak added.

Following the incident, authorities deployed a large contingent of police in the area to contain the situation and maintain law and order.

BJP MLA Pravin Datke called for action against the miscreants behind the incident while speaking to ANI.

"I have received information that some people from outside tried to create tensions between people from two different communities. Vehicles were torched, stones were pelted. People from a particular community came from outside and they did all the violence by proper planning. The Chief Minister is himself accessing the situation. Action should be taken against those involved. Security forces are deployed. Some police personnel have also been injured," Datke said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)