Bareilly, March 17: A shocking incident of rape and murder has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a minor girl was raped and killed in Bareilly. The alleged incident came to light on Saturday, March 15, when the parents of an 11-year-old girl found their daughter dead at home. Following the minor girl's death, her parents told neighbours that she succumbed to a "stomach infection" and started preparations to cremate her.

However, they were stopped by the police, who were alerted by a social media post. According to a report in The Times of India, a post made by a local advocate on X (formerly Twitter) alerted the police about the possibility of the girl being murdered. The post was made by X handle Help to "Help to All". Immediately after the post, a police team reached the victim's house and stopped her last rites. Bareilly Shocker: Fed Up of Blackmail, UP Woman Strangulates Man to Death During Sex.

They sent the victim's body for an autopsy which revealed that the minor girl was "raped and murdered". The autopsy report also stated that the victim had injuries on her private parts. Cops suspect the victim was raped and killed by her 15-year-old neighbour, who is currently at large. Speaking about the incident, Anshika Verma, Additional SP, said that the victim had "multiple injury marks all over her body", which raised an alarm and called for a detailed investigation. Bareilly Shocker: Boy, Cousin Kill Mom’s Partner To ‘Save Family Honour’, Dump Body in Farm in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested.

She also said that they have launched a search to nab the accused. Amid this, it is learned that the girl's family left Bareilly with her body on Saturday evening, March 15. Although the police have asked the family to contact them, so far they haven't. SHO Harendra Singh said that they are investigating the case from all angles, including honour killing.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

