Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested the accused in the murder of a woman whose body was found in the Kotwali police station area in Mainpuri district of the State.

The accused is identified as Arun Rajput, who began his friendship with the woman through the social media site Instagram, according to the police.

"On August 11, a woman's body was recovered near Kharpari Bamba in the Kotwali police station area... We had registered an FIR in the case, and the investigation was underway... In this connection, the accused Arun Rajput, who murdered the woman, has been arrested," Arun Kumar Singh, Mainpuri, told reporters on Monday.

The police said that the accused and the victim had a dispute after the woman asked him to marry her and give back the money he had borrowed from her. This dispute led the man to kill the woman by strangling her, the police said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that about one and a half years ago, the woman and the accused used to talk on Instagram... They exchanged phone numbers two months ago, and then they met several times... They were talking to each other at the scene of the incident," the SP said.

"The woman had pressured him to marry her. The woman also asked him to return Rs 1-1.5 lakhs he had borrowed... The accused said that he was tense for many days. Seeing the opportunity, he strangled her and killed her... After the murder, he removed the SIM card from her mobile and took it with him. The mobile phone has been recovered," he added. (ANI)

