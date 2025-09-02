New Delhi, September 2: Games24x7, which runs My11Circle and RummyCircle, has started layoffs following the government’s ban on real-money games. Real-money gaming apps have reportedly witnessed a decline in daily downloads after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was introduced on August 20 and was passed into law two days later on August 22. Mobile Premier League (MPL), the online gaming platform, is also reportedly set to lay off a large portion of its workforce in India following the recent ban on money-based games.

As per a report of Money Control, Games24x7 has started laying off its staff following the government’s ban on real-money gaming. It marks the company’s second round of job cuts in three months, after it reportedly laid off around 180 employees in May 2025. As per multiple reports, the company, which employs around 700–750 people, could see about 400 employees affected. MPL Layoffs: Mobile Premier League To Significantly Downsize Its Team in India After Online Gaming Bill Banned Money Games, Say Reports.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Online Gaming Bill, 2025 ‘Takes a Balanced Approach’

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 passed by the Parliament. The Bill takes a balanced approach – promoting what’s good, prohibiting what’s harmful for middle-class and youth. Here’s a quick explainer 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/q4Pthsrb2V — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 21, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Says ‘It Will Save Our Society From the Harmful Effects of Online Money Games.’

This Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, highlights our commitment towards making India a hub for gaming, innovation and creativity. It will encourage e-sports and online social games. At the same time, it will save our society from the harmful effects of online money… https://t.co/t1iUuH9JP1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2025

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The Bill takes a balanced approach, promoting what’s good, prohibiting what’s harmful for middle-class and youth." The Minister further noted, “It’s about protecting society while encouraging e-Sports & online social game creators as engines of innovation.” "It will encourage e-sports and online social games. At the same time, it will save our society from the harmful effects of online money games," said PM Narendra Modi.

MPL has reportedly announced major workforce reductions in its India operations. As per reports, the company may cut between 60% and 80% of its current team, which totals approximately 500 to 600 employees. Additionally, Baazi Games, backed by Nazara Technologies, is also set to reduce its staff by over 200 employees, which is said to affect nearly 45% of its workforce. Salesforce Layoffs: CEO Marc Benioff Reveals Company Laid Off Around 4,000 Employees Amid Implementation of AI at Workplace, Says ‘8 of the Most Exciting Months of My Career’.

Following the Parliament’s approval of the bill on August 22, real-money gaming firms like My11Circle, Dream 11, and more have suspended all contests and money-based games on their platforms, while continuing to provide free-to-play options.

