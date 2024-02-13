Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): A new police chowki was inaugurated by women police officials, including those who were injured during Haldwani violence, on Tuesday at a land freed from encroachment during the anti-encroachment drive.

The site known as "Malik Ka Bagicha," where the violence erupted, has now been renamed by authorities and a police chowki has been set up.

Five people were killed and dozens more injured after clashes following an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar stressed that the recent "violent" clashes were not "communal."

The top police official said that they have registered three first information reports (FIR) in connection with the violence, adding that "action will not be taken against innocent people."

The clashes and violence left five people dead and dozens injured, the police said on Sunday. DGP Kumar told ANI on Tuesday, "...People should not give this incident a communal tinge. We are taking the incident very seriously, considering the way the police and administration teams were attacked. We have registered three FIRs...The police will not take any action against innocent people...Lawful action is being taken."

"A team of district administration and police who had gone there for an anti-encroachment drive were attacked by a mob with stones, petrol bombs, and illegal weapons," the DGP added.

"We will properly collect scientific evidence and take action against the accused whose name comes up during our investigation," he added. (ANI)

