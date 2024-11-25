Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) Police on Monday conducted extensive searches at multiple locations in connection with two separate terror-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The search were conducted in Thanamandi, Dharhal, Kalakot and Manjakot areas as part of investigations into the cases registered at Thanamandi Police Station in 2013 and Rajouri Police Station this year, said a police spokesman.

He said the two cases pertain to a terrorist network active in the border district linked to proscribed terrorist organizations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) trying to activate the overground workers (OGWs) to initiate, organize and execute terror-related activities.

During the searches, incriminating materials and documents were recovered and seized, the spokesman said.

