New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday contacted Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey following the high court's order to examine instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir, used for treating COVID-19 patients, in the national capital, officials said.

The police's clarification came after the AAP MLA accused the Centre of "harassing" him for helping people during the pandemic and alleged that a team from crime branch came for questioning him.

A senior police officer said that the Delhi High Court has directed city police to conduct an inquiry into politicians involved in illegal distribution of COVID medicines etc following a writ filed by one Deepak Singh.

In compliance with the directions of the high court, the inquiry is being conducted into several people, the officer said.

"Pandey was contacted on Tuesday but his phone was found switched off. Later, the inquiry officer spoke with his personal assistant and subsequently an advocate called up and informed us that he would submit Pandey's reply on Wednesday," the officer added.

On May 4, the Delhi High Court had asked the police to examine the instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir in the national capital and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of offence.

