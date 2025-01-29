Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): The police are destroying 35,000 kg of ganja worth over Rs 17 crore in Anakapalli District here, DGP Andhra Pradesh said.

The Ganja Destruction Programme is being carried out through incineration at the Coastal Waste Management Project in Anakapalli, the DGP said.

DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said, "Anakapalle District Police is destroying 35,000 kg of ganja worth about 17 crore 60 lakhs and 39 kg of hashish oil under the auspices of the Drug Disposal Committee in 459 ganja cases."

The programme is being carried out as per the orders of the Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh, and following the procedure mentioned in the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on December 23, 2022.

Out of total 1304 arrested accused, 871 persons are from Andhra Pradesh and 433 Persons belongs to other state, Anakapalli Police said.

In 2024, 162 cannabis cases were registered in Anakapalle district. Out of these, 423 accused were arrested. 7,442.43 kg of cannabis and 112 vehicles were seized. 4 kg of hashish oil was also seized, worth approximately Rs 3.72 crore. 145 absconding accused were also arrested in the earlier registered cases, a release said.

To prevent the transportation of cannabis, the Anakapalle District Police Department has identified the main transportation routes and set up 5 permanent check posts and 24 dynamic check posts.

Anakapalli Police said that these check posts are operational for 24 hours. They are equipped with CCTV cameras and police vigilance teams to prevent illegal trafficking of ganja. Apart from these, vehicle checks are continuously carried out at 24 other routes through dynamic check posts. Also, notices have been issued to 61 lodges, 76 travel agencies and motorists in Anakapalle district to provide information about people smuggling marijuana and not to participate in any illegal activities.

Three drones are being used to prevent marijuana smuggling on footpaths and other transport routes.

Anakapalli Police said, "We have organized awareness programs under the name 'Sankalpam' across Anakapalle district, covering 360 schools and 156 colleges, to make students aware about the harmful effects of drug abuse. In this program, we are providing WhatsApp helpline number 9392918196, to provide complaints and information on matters like cannabis use etc. In addition to these, we have formed 136 anti-drug committees in various colleges to help students and people not become addicted to cannabis and other drugs. We are organizing awareness programs there in collaboration with the concerned police." (ANI)

