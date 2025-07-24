Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), Jul 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Thursday said that police recruitment in the state will be conducted soon and necessary directions have been issued to the concerned officers in this regard.

He was addressing a public gathering in village Jhojhu Kalan of the Badhra assembly segment in the Charkhi Dadri district.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 19 key development projects, totalling nearly Rs 68 crore.

He announced that a new grain market will be established in Badhra once suitable land is made available.

He also announced the construction of a vegetable market in village Hadouda, subject to feasibility assessment.

Saini praised the historical and cultural legacy of Charkhi Dadri, calling it a land of valour and pride. This region has contributed immensely to the nation's freedom struggle and post-Independence military campaigns. Every inch of this land echoes with stories of courage and sacrifice, he said.

He noted that the region is known for its industrious people, strong values and unwavering self-respect.

The chief minister reiterated his government's commitment to accelerating development in Badhra and promised that no effort would be spared in ensuring the region's progress.

Highlighting the developmental strides made over the past decade, the chief minister said Rs 495 crore worth of works had been executed in Badhra alone since 2014, whereas merely Rs 175 crore were spent on developmental works during the previous Congress government's 10-year term, he said.

Saini said the country has witnessed a decisive and transparent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to an unprecedented transformation in the work culture.

He affirmed that Haryana will play the role of a growth engine for a 'Viksit Bharat', while fulfilling the vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

He said that the government is committed to a balanced development of all regions of Haryana, be it urban or rural.

"This is our resolve and we are moving ahead on this path with full dedication," he said.

Saini further said that in recent years, the government has worked with integrity and is resolved to make Haryana corruption-free.

"Today, from this platform, we must take a new pledge -- to make Haryana a leader in the fields of education, healthcare and employment. We will empower our farmers, soldiers, women and youth," he said.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry praised the Haryana government's focus on development, stating that under Saini's leadership, the state is witnessing the rapid implementation of key development projects, especially in irrigation.

She said that the region, known for its valour and spirit of service, is now seeing the execution of long-awaited irrigation schemes.

She said among the major upcoming initiatives is the construction of a lake measuring over 2.5 acres in Makdani village for Rs 32 crore, aimed at boosting groundwater recharge in the nearby areas.

During his visit to Charkhi Dadri, Chief Minister Saini met with representatives of farmers' organisations from the region.

An official statement said that during the meeting, the farmers highlighted the issue of pending crop compensation.

In response, the chief minister assured them that the matter would be resolved soon in consultation with senior officials.

He further said the concerned senior officers would communicate with the farmers' organisations to address the issue.

The chief minister also clarified that there is no shortage of urea and DAP fertilisers for farmers in the state.

He urged the farmers not to purchase fertilisers in quantities more than the required quantity. Overuse of fertilisers, he said, can harm soil health and ultimately affect agricultural productivity, impacting everyone in the long run.

The chief minister also interacted with the representatives of major khaps of the district, including Sangwan and Phogat, and discussed various social issues.

On this occasion, the chief minister said that in a recently held meeting in Jind, all khaps across the state had expressed their consent to support and cooperate with the government's anti-drug campaign.

He appealed to the khap representatives to encourage parents to spend more quality time with their children, and to be aware of where they are going, what they are doing and the company they keep.

Saini said that the lack of timely attention could lead children into bad company and expose them to serious issues like drug addiction. It is essential that parents provide timely guidance and remain actively involved in their children's lives, the chief minister said.

