Purnea (Bihar) [India], December 1 (ANI): Bihar police announced on Sunday that they are investigating the alleged death threats made against Independent MP Pappu Yadav and said they are yet to establish any connection with any group.

Superintendent of Police Purnea, Kartikey Sharma told ANI, "It is our responsibility to provide him safety and we are ensuring it... We have not been able to establish any connection with any group... We are taking every threat seriously and investigating accordingly..."

Pappu Yadav told ANI on Sunday," "I recently received a video message as a death threat... I have registered a complaint in Delhi now..."

On Saturday, Pappu Yadav expressed concern over alleged death threats he has been receiving from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Yadav also criticised the central government for failing to provide him with adequate security and called for an investigation into the reasons behind the threats.

The Purnea MP questioned the government's priorities, pointing out that while he is being threatened, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has been given a security cover.

He said, "What is the reason behind this, why does he want to kill me, who is the one who wants to get me killed? There will be someone who will find him. The responsibility of this of IB, RAW. You (Govt) don't give security, give it to Kangana Ranaut and others but at least fulfil the responsibility of investigating, are we not citizens of this country, don't we stand up for the law and constitution of this country?"

Earlier, Pappu Yadav had claimed that the threats were connected to his efforts to expose corruption in a hospital scam, which he plans to raise in Parliament.

"There was a general secretary and a few officials who tried to stop me. I have their audio tapes. A few officials were involved in a hospital scam issue, which I will raise in Parliament. Some officials want to restrict me from telling the truth. There are a few other people who want to kill me for raising my voice," Yadav alleged. (ANI)

