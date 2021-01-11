New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Ahead of the COVID vaccination campaign set to begin from 16th January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting with state Chief Ministers on Monday emphasised that politicians should not jump the queue to take the vaccine rather they should wait for their turn.

"In the meeting with Chief Ministers held on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on ensuring that politicians don't jump the queue and take the vaccine when their turn comes," said sources.

The Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers and Administrators of all States and Union Territories to review the status and preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination on 11th January 2021, via video conferencing.

Prime Minister said that the country is in a decisive phase of this fight, with the start of the world's biggest vaccination campaign from 16th January. He underlined that it's a matter of pride that both the vaccines for which Emergency Use Authorization has been given are made in India. He highlighted that both the approved vaccines are highly cost-effective in comparison to other vaccines from across the world, adding that India would have faced great difficulty if it would have had to depend on foreign vaccines.

Prime Minister noted that India's vast experience with vaccination will prove handy in this endeavour.

"The priority of vaccination has been decided as per the advice of the experts and scientific community after consultation with the States. Health workers, from both government and private sector, will be the first ones to receive the vaccine. Along with them, Safai Karmacharis, other Front Line Workers, police and paramilitary, Home Guards, Disaster Management Volunteers and other jawans in Civil Defence, and Revenue Officials associated with containment and surveillance, will also receive the vaccine in the first stage," said PM Modi.

The total number of such personnel is around 3 crore. Prime Minister announced that State governments will not have to bear any cost towards vaccinating these 3 crore people in the first stage. Centre will bear this cost, he added.

In the second stage, those above 50 years of age, and those below 50 years of age with comorbidities or with a high risk of infection, will be vaccinated. Preparation for infrastructure and logistics has been done with all States and UTs, the Prime Minister said, adding that dry runs for vaccination have also been done across the country. He said that our new preparations and SOPs for COVID have to be linked up with our old experiences of running universal immunization programmes and conducting elections throughout the country. He noted that the booth level strategy used for elections needs to be used here as well.

Prime Minister remarked that the most important factor in this vaccination drive is the identification and monitoring of those who need to be vaccinated. For this, Co-Win digital platform has been created. With the help of Aadhaar, beneficiaries will be identified as well as timely second dosage will be ensured. Prime Minister underlined the significance of ensuring that real-time data related to vaccination gets uploaded on Co-Win.

After a person receives the first dose of vaccination, Co-Win will immediately generate a digital vaccination certificate. This certificate will also act as a reminder for the second dose, after which, a final certificate will be given.

Prime Minister said that the vaccination drive in India is also significant since several other countries are going to follow us. He said that vaccination for COVID-19 has been going on in about 50 countries for the past 3-4 weeks, and till now, only about 2.5 crore people have received the vaccination. India aims to achieve vaccination for 30 crore people in the next few months, he said. (ANI)

