Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) A portion of a building in central Kolkata's Posta area collapsed on Wednesday evening, police said.

However, no injuries were reported when a concrete chunk fell from the roof of a five-storey building on 7, Narayan Prasad Babu Lane in Posta police station area, a police officer said.

"Nobody was injured in the incident. However, the footpath has been cordoned off," he said.

