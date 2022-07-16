Hisar (Haryana), Jul 16 (PTI) A portion of the dedicated railway track for supplying coal to Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant here was found damaged, police said on Saturday.

They said Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the pro-Khalistan banned outfit 'Sikhs for Justice', in a video, claimed responsibility for the act.

A spokesperson of Hisar police said after watching the video, it was found that about 400-500 yards from the gate of the railway line going inside Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Plant, Khedar, 60 to 65 fish plates and pandrol clips connecting the fish plates and the railway line have been removed.

Some of the pandrol clips were found lying on the spot, while some were missing, he said.

The slogan of "Khalistan Zindabad", written in Punjabi, was also found on the wall of Chandigarh-Hisar national highway railway track bridge, police said.

With an intention of stopping the coal supply of the plant and disrupting the railway operation, the railway fish plates and the pandrol clips connecting the railway line were damaged, said police.

The spokesperson said a case under relevant sections, including 124A (sedition), of IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the IT Act and Railways Act has been registered at the Cyber Police Station Hisar.

Superintendent of Police, Hisar, Lokendra Singh along with Additional Superintendent of Police Pooja Vashistha and subordinate officers reached the spot and inspected the railway line.

