Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 by Axis My India: UDF To Sweep Keralam With Majority; Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions

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The Kerala exit poll results for the 2026 assembly elections have been declared. According to the Kerala exit poll by Axis My India, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will win 78 to 90 seats in Keralam. The Axis My India exit poll for Kerala also revealed that UDF will be followed by LDF with 49-62 seats, with the NDA predicted to win 0 to 3 seats. Voting in Kerala took place in a single-phase on April 9. The results will be officially declared on May 4. Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

UDF To Win Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

Post 10 of 10 - Kerala - Exit Poll - Overall Seat Share (140 Seats) & Vote Share (%)#Keralaelections2026#ExitPoll#AxisMyIndia @pradeepgupta_ami pic.twitter.com/fnOpVLXiwm — Pradeep Gupta (@PradeepGuptaAMI) April 29, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).