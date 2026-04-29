Noida ‘Mysterious’ Death: Youth Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances at Worlds of Wonder Water Park After Experiencing Discomfort in Wave Pool

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Noida, April 29: A tragic incident was reported from the water park at GIP Mall, where a 21-year-old youth from Greater Noida died under suspicious circumstances while enjoying a day out with family members. The incident has raised serious questions over safety arrangements and emergency response at the facility. According to the family members, the youth had gone to the popular Worlds of Wonder Amusement Park, located in Sector-38A, for recreation. He was reportedly in the wave pool when he suddenly experienced discomfort and complained of breathing issues.

Family members present at the spot said that he was immediately brought out of the pool after he signalled distress. However, they alleged that there was no prompt response from the staff or lifeguards. Speaking to IANS, a relative of the deceased claimed that the situation worsened due to a lack of timely assistance. "There was no lifeguard nearby when he started feeling uneasy. Even after we called for help, the response was delayed. No one acted proactively. There was no trained professional present to provide CPR," the relative said. Noida Shocker: BTech Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 28th Floor of Wave Amore Society in Sector 32.

Another family member, who was in the pool at the time of the incident, said that his brother had complained of not getting enough oxygen while being in the pool. "I brought him out and asked him to sit, and called for a lifeguard. He appeared stable initially, but the lifeguard was not attentive. Even when he came, his response was not helpful. There was clear negligence," he alleged. The youth was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The grieving family has demanded strict action against the water park management, alleging that basic safety measures such as adequate lifeguards, immediate medical assistance, and emergency preparedness were missing. The incident has sparked concern among visitors and residents, with many questioning the safety standards at amusement and water parks in the region.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).