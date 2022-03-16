Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 16 (ANI): After Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur following the party's poor performance in the Assembly elections in five states, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal submitted his resignation on Tuesday, taking the moral responsibility for Congress' defeat in the polls.

Godiyal took to Twitter and said, "I have submitted my resignation taking the moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the state assembly elections."

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM Via Flipkart.

He added, "I wanted to resign on the result day itself but was waiting for the order of the high command."

The BJP retained power in Uttarakhand after winning 47 seats. Congress, which was banking on anti-incumbency against the state government, won 19 seats in the 70-member state Assembly.

Also Read | iQoo Z6 5G Smartphone To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)