The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone, which was launched in the country last week, will be made available for online sale tomorrow. The handset will be available for sale for the first time via Samsung.com, Flipkart as well as select retail stores. The phone comes in two variants - 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. While the former is priced at Rs 17,499, the latter costs Rs 18,499. The phone comes in two shades - Forest Green and Aqua Blue. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price & Specifications Emerge Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

As a part of the launch offer, Samsung has set an introductory price on both variants. The 4GB variant can be had for Rs 14,999 whereas the bigger 6GB model gets a price tag of Rs 15,999. These introductory prices include a bank cashback of Rs 1,000 with ICICI bank cards.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy F23 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There's also a provision to expand internal storage to up to 1TB via microSD.

Just one more day and the all-new #GalaxyF23 5G is set to start a #Frevolution. As millions of hearts race with excitement to join in, you too can make it yours at an incredible price of ₹ 14999*. Sale starts from 16th March, 12 noon. pic.twitter.com/s4Lkf4mMuv — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 15, 2022

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G gets a triple rear camera module. It includes a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there is an 8MP single camera placed under a waterdrop-shaped notch. It also gets a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 11:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).