Vivo's sub-brand iQoo is set to launch another smartphone under its popular Z series in the country tomorrow. Dubbed as the fastest 5G smartphone, the prices for the iQOO Z6 will be announced at the launch that is scheduled to begin at noon. The Chinese phone brand has been teasing the handset on social media to keep the buzz going. In fact, a microsite for the smartphone is already live on Amazon.in confirming that it would be sold exclusively online through the e-retailer. iQOO Z6 5G India Launch Set for March 16, 2022; Teased on Amazon.

The iQoo Z6 5G is likely to come in two variants - 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The 5G smartphone is expected to sport a 6.58-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with 6nm process technology. Additionally, there will also be a five-layer liquid cooling system that is said to reduce the surface temperature and CPU temperature by 10 degrees and 3 degrees approximately.

In terms of the camera department, the phone is likely to get a triple rear module which could be a 50MP or 64MP camera sensor. The iQOO Z6 5G is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone will run on Android-12 based FunTouch OS. The phone will be a mid-ranger, which is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 15,000-18,000.

