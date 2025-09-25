Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25 (ANI): Blaming the previous BJP government's misrule for potholes in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday that a grant of Rs 750 crore has been given to fill up potholes in the city.

Speaking to reporters after paying his last respects to well-known author S L Bhyarappa's mortal remains at Ravindra Kalakshetra, Shivakumar said, "We are committed to fixing the pothole issue in Bengaluru. The CM has released a grant of Rs 750 crore for this purpose."

Reacting to the BJP's protest against potholes in Bengaluru, he said that they were being filled up on a war footing.

"It is true there are potholes in Bengaluru and we are filling them up on a war footing. We have also requested the police and the public to inform us the location of potholes. We are in this state due to the misrule of the previous BJP government. The protesting BJP leaders must understand that the Centre has not given any funds for Bengaluru's development in spite of the city's tax contributions. We will protect the interest of Bengaluru. Our party workers will protest against potholes in BJP-ruled corporations in Hubli-Dharwad and other places," he said.

Asked if he would discuss the issue of potholes with industrialists, he said, "They are our friends, but they also must realise their responsibilities."

He further said that S L Bhyarappa was outspoken and his last rites would be conducted with full state honours.

"S L Bhyrappa was the President of the Kannada Sahithya Sammelana organised in Kanakapura in 1994. That was the first time I met him. His style of writing is direct and outspoken. His works have been translated to many foreign languages and many have become movies. His philosophy and stands as a guide to the society, not just to the literary world. He stepped into the literary world at a young age. He was outspoken and a strong personality. His last rites would be conducted with full state honours," Shivakumar said.

Reacting to an appeal for a memorial for him, the Karnataka Deputy CM said that these are appeals. "I can't make a decision individually on this. The CM will discuss this with everyone and make a decision," he said.

He refrained from talking about decisions taken in the Congress Working Committee meeting in Bihar.

He said, "I would not like to talk about it. We are committed to the Constitutional provision of one vote for one person." (ANI)

