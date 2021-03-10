Mathura, Mar 10 (PTI) Power supply has been paralysed and few camps were partially uprooted following high intensity dust storms and heavy showers the previous night in Vrindaban Kumbh, officials said on Wednesday.

“While civil and cleanliness work has been completed, the work for power supply is in progress”, said Nagendra Pratap, CEO, Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad.

He said there were no injuries with maximum damage done only to hoardings and gates of different camps housing seers, Mahamandaleshwar and temples.

Improvised cultural auditorium has also been affected due to rain and high intensity wind, officials stated.

Thirteen electric poles in Vrindavan Kumbh were partially or totally uprooted and work to bring them back up is in progress, said Anand Prakash Shukla, Superintending Engineer, Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam, Mathura city.

Officials said the power supply has been affected owing to the heavy gates of few camps that fell on electric poles and wires. The power supply would be restored by Wednesday evening, the superintending engineer assured.

However, Krishna Gopalanand Deo Mahraj, the head of Radha Shyam Sundar Mandir, whose camp was partially affected owing to inclement weather, attributed the showers to the “happiness of Gods and Goddesses” as the onset of rains after every function is considered auspicious.

It indicates that Gods are impressed with the large participation of people in majestic ‘Shahi Peshvai' (royal procession) at Vrindavan Kumbh on Tuesday during the second ‘Shahi Snan' (auspicious bath), Mahraj opined.

“It is divine bliss just showered to warn us for making arrangements of the third Royal Peshvai,” said Sri Mahant Rajendra Das, the Mahant of Nirmohi Ani Akhara.

