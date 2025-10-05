Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] October 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Housing for All is taking shape across Gujarat, transforming lives and uplifting communities.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, thousands of families are moving from slums and unsafe dwellings into modern, well-equipped homes that provide dignity, comfort, and security.

In Ahmedabad's Bhadaj area, homes come equipped with gas connections, clean water, and 24/7 solar-powered electricity. "There are several facilities, there is water, and there is a gas connection as well. Everything is good here," said resident Tulsiben. Another beneficiary, Manisha Rawat, shared her experience: "Earlier, I used to live in slums. There were several problems. Proper toilets were not there. Here we have all kinds of facilities. We have water 24x7. Even cleaning and sanitation is proper. There is a lift as well."

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has already provided housing to 27,000 families, with 32,000 more units under construction. These colonies are not just housing projects, they are complete ecosystems featuring CCTV surveillance, Anganwadi centres, and health and wellness centres.

Medical officer Hiral Prajapati explained, "This is a health and wellness center under the Urban Health Center. For a population of around 5,000 people, one centre is arranged. Here, general OPD, elderly care, ANC care, palliative care, and home visits are available." Avanika, a resident, added, "We had to go far away for medical checkups. This centre is in this complex only. We get all medicines here, for cold, cough, BP, and diabetes. We don't need to go outside."

Beyond healthcare, the government's housing vision ensures holistic community development. The complexes include gardens, play areas, and community spaces, creating vibrant neighbourhoods where families can thrive.

By integrating modern facilities with affordable housing, PM Awas Yojana and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana are building secure, self-reliant, and empowered communities. (ANI)

