Fact Check: Did Hindustan Petroleum Issue an Approval Letter To Provide LPG Agency Dealership or Distributorship? PIB Reveals Truth About Viral Letter

Mumbai, October 5: Did Hindustan Petroleum issue an approval letter to provide LPG agency dealership and distributorship? The question comes amid a letter allegedly issued by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) claiming to provide LPG agency dealership or distributorship. The viral letter also features Hindustan Petroleum's logo and trademark and appears to be genuine. However, the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Unit took to social media to reveal the truth about the viral letter.

The viral letter attributed to Hindustan Petroleum shows the letter addressed to n applicant named Sunanda Raju with the subject reading, "Hindustan Gas Agency Approval." The alleged approval letter issued by HPCL states that Raju was pre-approved for the Hindustan Petroleum Gas Agency dealership/distributorship. The letter further asks the applicant to proceed with the registration process if willing to take the Hindustan Gas Agency distributorship. Did Rani Mukerji Scold Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai During India Today Conclave in Mumbai for Calling Her Fat? Know Truth About Viral Video Shared With Misleading Claim.

HPCL Issued Approval Letter To Provide LPG Agency Dealership and Distributorship? PIB Reveals Truth

An approval letter allegedly issued by @HPCL is claiming to provide the LPG agency dealership/ distributorship.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This approval letter is #FAKE. ▶️ Visit the official website https://t.co/UjnPSa8FR6 for authentic information. pic.twitter.com/xAhkv4gOnv — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 5, 2025

Although the alleged letter issued by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited appears to be true, scroll below to know if the viral letter is genuine or fake. A fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the alleged approval letter attributed to Hindustan Petroleum is fake. Debunking the fake letter, PIB said, "Visit the official website http://lpgvitarakchayan.in for authentic information." PIB further clarified that the so-called letter was not issued by Hindustan Petroleum.

Upon visiting the website pgvitarakchayan.in, a public notice revealed that fraudulent agencies and people are offering false business opportunities for the appointment of LPG distributors. "None of the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies have appointed any agency/person on their behalf for selection/appointment of LPG distributors across the country, nor they have authorized any agency/person to solicit any money whatsoever from any candidate at any stage of the selection process," the notice added. Did Air Chief Marshall AP Singh Say IAF Is Ready To Fly Strikes Against Ladakh Protesters After 6 Months Grounded? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Hence, the alleged letter issued by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited claiming to provide LPG agency dealership or distributorship is fake. PIB debunked the fake letter and clarified that Hindustan Petroleum did not issued the letter going viral on social media. It also advised people to official website at lpgvitarakchayan.in to get authentic information.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Hindustan Petroleum issued an approval letter to provide LPG agency dealership or distributorship. Conclusion : PIB's Fact Check Unit called the alleged HPCL letter fake. It asked people to visit the official website lpgvitarakchayan.in for authentic information. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2025 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).