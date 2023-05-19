New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects of 43 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) including IITs, IIMs, IIITs, IISERs and central universities, officials said on Friday.

"Ongoing projects of institutions under School Education such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodya Vidyalayas, across the country were also reviewed.

During the meeting, Pradhan directed the HEIs to speed up and complete the infrastructure projects by the end of the year," a senior Ministry of Education official said.

The completion of new projects comprises new academic blocks, labs, hostels and facilities for vocational activities for students of various IITs, IIITs, IIMs, IISERs and central universities.

