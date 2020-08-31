Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended his condolences after Congress veteran and former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee passed away at Delhi hospital on Monday.

Vijayan said that Pranab Mukherjee was a politician "who played a significant role in upholding India's prestige at the international level".

"He stood for the protection and empowerment of constitutional values and constantly strived to inculcate values in the society, including secularism. Whenever he handled important departments such as finance and defence, he was able to elevate them to a remarkable level with his extraordinary personality," Vijayan said in a statement.Pranab Mukherjee was a staunch supporter of Nehruvian political culture and played a leading role in spreading the light of scientific logic and fighting against superstitions in society, Vijayan said.

"Mukherjee's contributions as an eminent parliamentarian and eloquent speaker will always be remembered. He maintained a deep and friendly relationship with Kerala and the Malayalees," Vijayan added.

Mukherjee was India's 13th President and was conferred its highest civilian honour.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84.

He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

