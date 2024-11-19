Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): NCP-SCP spokesperson Pravin Kunte accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy in an alleged attack on senior leader Anil Deshmukh, raising serious security concerns during a conversation with ANI on Monday night.

Kunte alleged that the attack was carried out by BJP workers under the direction of their senior leadership, describing it as a deliberate political conspiracy.

"This attack on Anil Deshmukh was carried out by BJP goons under the direction of their senior leaders," he stated.

He detailed the incident, saying, "Today at 3 pm, our leader Anil Deshmukhji attended the Mahavikas Aghadi Vajramooth Sabha in Narkhed. The sabha concluded around 5 pm, and we then headed towards Jalalkheda. Some unknown individuals attacked him near Jalalkheda."

Pravin Kunte claimed discussions in the Katol constituency over the past week indicated the BJP was poised to lose the seat, despite significant campaigning efforts by senior leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis.

"I state with full responsibility that this has been a topic of discussion in the constituency for the past 5-6 days. Despite deploying all their resources, senior BJP leaders like Devendra Fadnavis are aware that the BJP is on the verge of losing," he alleged further.

Meanwhile, Anil Deshmukh, who sustained injuries in the attack, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident occurred on the final day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister was injured after his car was allegedly attacked with stones on the Katol-Jalalkheda Road in the Katol Assembly constituency.

Anil Deshmukh's son, Salil Deshmukh, is contesting the election from the Katol seat on the NCP Sharad Pawar faction's ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur. The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), aims to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42. (ANI)

