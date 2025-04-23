Srinagar, April 23: Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Baramulla district.

The Indian Army confirmed the operation’s success in intercepting the infiltrators, with the Chinar Corps posting on X: “On April 23, 2025, approximately 2-3 terrorists attempted to infiltrate through the general area of Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla. Alert troops on the Line of Control (LC) challenged and intercepted them, leading to a firefight. The operation is still underway.” Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Skips Official Dinner, Cuts Short Saudi Arabia Visit; To Leave for India Tonight.

A Defence Ministry statement said earlier that an exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and the Army when an infiltration bid was foiled after terrorists were engaged by the Army in a firefight near the Uri Nala area of Baramulla district. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Lands in Delhi After Cutting Short His Saudi Arabia Visit (Watch Video).

Terrorists Killed in Baramulla

#WATCH | Baramulla, J&K | Brigadier Mayank Shukla, Commander of 161 Infantry Brigade, says, "Last night we carried out a counter-infiltration operation. For the last few days, our security forces were continuously getting information about the movement of Pakistani terrorists in… pic.twitter.com/dCnU2tCj5n — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025

The Army’s Srinagar headquartered 15 Corps said on X, “On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla, the alert troops on LC challenged and intercepted them resulting in a firefight. Operation is in progress”.

Wednesday’s infiltration bid on the LoC comes a day after Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians including 2 foreigners and 2 locals.

The brutal attack unfolded on Tuesday in the scenic Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, where terrorists reportedly emerged from dense forest areas and opened indiscriminate fire on a group of unsuspecting tourists.

Government officials confirmed that the ambush resulted in 26 fatalities, with dozens more injured, making it one of the deadliest terror strikes in the region in recent times. Initial Intelligence inputs point towards the Pakistan-based terror outfit.

The Resistance Front, a known offshoot of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba, has been identified as the perpetrator of the assault. A high alert has been sounded throughout J&K as security was beefed up in all sensitive and security installations.

A team of the NIA is visiting the Pahalgam terror attack site even as Union Home Minister, Amit Shah visited the 'ground zero' today.

An anti-terror operation was launched in Pahalgam immediately after the attack on tourists to hunt down the killers.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister chaired a high level security meeting at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar to review the overall security scenario in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

After cutting short his Saudi Arabia visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a meeting at the airport in which the External Affairs Minister and the National Security Advisor were present.

