New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Preparations for the fifteen day long 'Sewa Pakhwada' to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday are in full swing, with the Bharatiya Janata Party planning to organise various blood donation camps, cleanliness drive, exhibitions to showcase the work done by the Centre across the country.

BJP's national general secretary Sunil Bansal informed in a press conference on Thursday that the party will make all the efforts to ensure lakhs of people will benefit from the blood donation camps.

"From Prime Minister's birthday to Gandhi Jayanti, we are going to do a lot of activities. One of the biggest events which organised will be blood donation camps. Second will be that from September 17 itself health camp will be organised. The BJP will make efforts to make sure that lakhs of people can benefit from this camp," party leader Bansal said here.

On the cleanliness drive, Bansal mentioned that they will work to include people in the initiative, urging them to volunteer to clean railway stations, bus stands, schools and streets.

"Third campaign is the cleanliness campaign which is organised every year. There are many such places, bus stands, four way, schools, railway station, galis, in every place the BJP will organise this big initiative," he added.

Across the country, various exhibitions will be organised, which showcases the work done by PM Modi across the years to serve the nation, the BJP leader said. Along with the exhibition, a prabuddh sammelan' and various dialogues with distinguished people in their fields will be organised.

"Across the country, an exhibition will be organised to showcase the work done by the Prime Minister across the years. On September 17 the exhibition will be put, and people will know the work done. In the Sewa Pakhwada a 'prabuddh sammelan' will be organised across the country. Along with that, a dialogue to highlight different people in their fields such as science, art, literature, sports etc will be made along with the people," he said.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav praised PM Modi for bringing fundamental values like "cleanliness and service" into India's politics.

"During his tenure as Prime Minister and even as Chief Minister, in times of disaster, crisis, and pandemic, he inspired people to connect with the public through service...From remote villages to every corner of the country, clean drinking water facilities have been made available. Because of PM Modi's sensitivity towards protecting nature, India is now progressing strongly in the direction of environmental conservation," the union Minister said during the press conference.

District-level workshops will also be conducted between 6th and 10th September, while Mandal-level workshops will be organised between 11th and 13th September.

A Painting Competition on Viksit Bharat will be organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to engage maximum participation from students and thereby link the youth with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Viksit Bharat 2047." The themes shall include "Viksit Bharat," "Atmanirbhar Bharat," and "Digital India." (ANI)

