New Delhi, September 11: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an IT services and consulting company, has introduced its Chiplet-based System Engineering Services. The new offering is aimed to deliver semiconductor companies with a new approach to design chips. The approach is said to allow semiconductor companies to improve performance while reducing complexity. TCS's step comes at a crucial time to offer the industry a boost in innovation and scalability with the rising global need for advanced semiconductors.

TCS is using chiplets, which are small integrated circuits that can be combined like blocks to form larger chips. It will help chipmakers to "deliver faster, efficient, and more powerful processors." In a press release, the tech giant said, "TCS' new services are expected to strengthen this momentum by giving both Indian and international companies access to worldclass expertise in chip-to-system engineering." TCS is supporting semiconductor companies in creating advanced multi-chip products that are smaller in size, lower latency with "superior" signal integrity.

TCS recently joined hands with a major semiconductor company in North America to tackle the challenge of bringing different chips together within a single system. The task was to address the complexities of heterogenous device integration. To overcome this, TCS introduced a design approach using chiplet-based methods. This shift made the integration process smoother and efficient.

V Rajanna, President, Technology, Software and Services at TCS said, "Semiconductors are the foundational technology driving digital innovation and powering differentiated experiences. TCS Chiplet-based System Engineering services will help semiconductor enterprises accelerate chiplets tapeout driving flexibility, scalability and faster time to market." V Rajanna further noted, "Our extensive investments in next-gen technologies, contextual knowledge of the semiconductor industry, and strong track record in execution make us the preferred partner to drive innovation at scale."

TCS Chiplet-based System Engineering Services include complete design and testing support for UCIe (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express) and HBM (High Bandwidth Memory). Along with this, the company offers advanced package design services. It covers 2.5D and 3D interposers as well as multi-layer organic substrates, which is used to connect and support multi-chip packages.

