Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI): Preparations are underway at the metro stations of Kolkata as they gear up to resume services from September 14 for the public, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the metro stations prepare to welcome passengers amid the ongoing pandemic, necessary measures to ensure social distancing have been taken up.

Tapes have been marked at several places at the stations to ensure physical distancing is maintained by all the commuters.

The "Do not sit here" stickers have also been fixed on alternate seats to maintain social distancing inside the metros.

While automatic sanitiser disposing units have been installed inside the stations, police force have been deployed outside the metro stations for crowd management.

On September 13, the services will operate only for NEET aspirants and their parents.

Under Unlock-4, the Metro rail has been allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of the virus.

Notably, the Central government had suspended the metro rail services in the last week of March due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. (ANI)

