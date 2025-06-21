Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the government has taken proactive steps, including coordination meetings with all concerned departments and deployment of machinery in vulnerable zones, as the southwest monsoon enters the state five days ahead of its usual schedule.

The state government has ramped up its preparedness to deal with potential rain-related disasters.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that he has reviewed the department's preparation and will soon do a detailed review amid the IMD warning.

"Even before the arrival of the monsoon, we held joint meetings with the State Disaster Management Authority, the Meteorological Department and all other state departments. I have already reviewed the preparations, and a detailed review meeting of the PWD will be conducted soon," he said.

He expressed concern over the repeated damage caused by heavy rains in the state, especially in the riverbank and streamside regions.

"For the last two years, we have been witnessing massive losses in areas along rivers and seasonal streams. Last year, the damage was slightly less, but the year before that, the destruction was extensive, running into crores of rupees. We took immediate steps to restore connectivity and carried out rescue works," he said.

To prevent disruption during extreme weather, Singh said the department had pre-positioned temporary bridges in critical areas.

"We have already sent portable bridges to vulnerable locations so that if any bridge is washed away, we can replace it without delay. Our aim is to remain fully prepared in advance," he told ANI.

"We have also dispatched necessary machinery across the state and ensured that emergency tools are available in all zones. Additional assistance, if needed, will also be extended to the department," Singh further added.

The minister emphasised close coordination with district administration, particularly in hilly districts that are prone to landslides and flash floods.

"Our department will stay in close contact with all Deputy Commissioners, especially in regions like Mandi, Kullu, and the upper parts of Shimla district, areas that witness the most frequent and severe damages during monsoon. These zones will remain our priority so that we are ready to respond swiftly to any emergency," he said.

The Himachal Pradesh government's early planning comes amid warnings from the meteorological department of heavier-than-usual rains this monsoon, increasing the risk of landslides, flash floods, and road closures in the hill state. (ANI)

