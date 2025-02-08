New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday paid floral tributes to Zakir Husain, the former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Dr Zakir Husain, former President of India on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Dr Zakir Husain served as the third President of India, holding office from May 13, 1967, until his demise on May 3, 1969. He was born on February 8, 1897, in Hyderabad, as per the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After receiving his early education in Hyderabad, Husain proceeded to Aligarh Muslim University where he earned a PhD in Economics. His strong interest in education and intellectual pursuits led him to co-found the National Muslim University in Aligarh, which later moved to Delhi and was renamed Jamia Millia Islamia.

Husain served as the Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University and later as the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, transforming these institutions with his visionary leadership.

In addition to his work in education, Husain was an active participant in the Indian freedom struggle. Post-independence, he held several significant political positions, including as the Governor of Bihar from 1957 to 1962, and Vice President of India from 1962 until his presidency.

On May 13, 1967, Husain was elected as the President of India, becoming the first Muslim to hold this office. Dr. Zakir Husain passed away on May 3, 1969.

Meanwhile, in a separate engagement, the Governor of Kerala, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and met President Murmu.

"Governor of Kerala, Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote on X.

Arlekar is the current Governor of Kerala and he served as the former Governor of Bihar and Himachal Pradesh. He was born on April 23, 1954 in Panaji, Goa. (ANI)

