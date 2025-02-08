New Delhi, February 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark as per latest trends of Delhi Assembly election results. Trends till 12:45 PM showed that the BJP secured 48 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stood at 22 seats. These developments have ignited a veritable meme fest on social media, with internet users taking playful jabs at Arvind Kejriwal's APP and the Congress.

One X user shared a meme depicting contestants ready for a race, with the BJP and AAP positioned toward the finish line while Congress is humorously shown heading in the opposite direction -- a sarcastic commentary on Congress' absence from the lead. Adding to the humour, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took to X, posting, "According to sources Bhagwant Mann Singh has blocked the phone number of Arvind Kejriwal." Delhi Election Result 2025: Pall of Gloom Seen at AAP Office After EC Trends Indicate BJP Well Above Majority Mark in Delhi Assembly Elections.

The meme parade continued with another image featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal inside a wrestling ring, where Kejriwal is shown taking a severe beating at the hands of the Prime Minister. In a further display of satire, a meme circulated showing a recent video of SP MP Awadhesh Prasad sobbing, with the caption referring to him as "Arvind Kejriwal after seeing Delhi Election Result."

Another video clip portrays him crying as he views the election results, emphasising that the AAP has not even managed to touch the halfway mark. Yet another meme depicts Delhi voters fervently hyping the BJP while illustrating the AAP struggling to stay afloat and the Congress figuratively underwater. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also joined in on the social media banter by taking a swipe at the INDIA bloc -- particularly Congress and the AAP -- after early leads suggested a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi. In a social media post, he quipped, "aur lado aapas mein" (fight each other some more). ‘Aur Lado Aapas Mein!’: As Initial Trends Project BJP Win, Omar Abdullah Shares Meme To Criticise AAP and Congress for Not Contesting Delhi Elections 2025 Together.

The jest continued with a meme showing Congress Minister Rahul Gandhi checking the number of zeroes, a pointed dig at his party for failing to secure even a single seat. One X user compared former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to cricketer Virat Kohli, humorously portraying him as wiping away tears. Kejriwal, contesting from the New Delhi constituency, is locked in a three-cornered fight against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, and is currently trailing.

Netizens React With Memes to Delhi Poll Results

No caption needed This image perfectly captures the essence of the #DelhiElectionResults . 🤭🤭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ok395NH6m7 — I̶̶t̶̶s̶̶_̶̶𝐏e͊G͊a͊ (@Pega_The_Boss) February 8, 2025

The overall contest in Delhi appears increasingly to be a battle between just two parties -- AAP and BJP. In one meme, Kejriwal is seen declaring, "Desh mein Modi ki koi hawa nahin hai!!" (There is no Modi wave in the country), only for Prime Minister Modi to retort humorously by urging Kejriwal to remove his muffler and feel the air.

Another meme takes a dig at the former Chief Minister's renovated residence, referred to as 'Sheesh Mahal,' with a caption reading, "Utho Sunita, Sheesh Mahal khaali karne ka waqt aa gaya hai." A viral video shows two young girls dancing in a manner that has been compared to Swati Maliwal and Bansuri Swaraj celebrating Kejriwal's fall, while yet another meme features Game of Thrones' Khalisi -- likened to Swati Maliwal -- laughing as the AAP government appears to burn behind her.

The single-phase Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 5, and votes are being counted at the moment. Today's results will determine whether Arvind Kejriwal's AAP will return to power for a fourth term or if the BJP will make a significant comeback in the national capital. Currently, top AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, are in the fray, while BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Kailash Gahlot have taken clear leads.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).