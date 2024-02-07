New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu took a ride on the Delhi Metro on Wednesday, officials said.

Dressed in a bright yellow saree, the President travelled in Delhi Metro's Violet Line, which runs between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) in Faridabad, the officials added.

The President was seen interacting with children during her ride. (ANI)

