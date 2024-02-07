President of India Droupadi Murmu surprised Delhiites on Wednesday, February 7 by taking a metro ride in the national capital. A video shared by news agency, ANI showed the President sitting inside the metro and interacting with the officials. According to reports, Murmu embarked on a metro ride to establish a connection with the daily lives of the city's residents. The President's move demonstrated her genuine interest in grasping the daily experiences of the people she represents. Hardeep Singh Puri Commutes by E-Rickshaw To Reach Yashobhoomi Dwarka, Pays Driver Digitally Through an App (Watch Video).

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Metro Ride:

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu takes a metro ride in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Elc2pdUmHJ — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

