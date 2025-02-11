Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11 (ANI): The 10th International Women's Conference will feature the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, along with some of the most influential women from politics, business, arts, and social impact, an official statement confirmed.

The conference, hosted by the Art of Living, will bring together over 60 speakers and more than 500 delegates. It will be held from February 14 to 16 at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, the official statement statement confirmed.

Further it said, over nearly two decades, the International Women's Conference has welcomed 463 speakers and over 6,000 delegates from 115 countries.

Apart from the President, other notable attendees include Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister Annapurna Devi, Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, former Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, and Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the statement added.

According to the statement, actresses Hema Malini and Sharmila Tagore, along with Bollywood icons Sara Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, will also be present.

Business leaders Radhika Gupta and Kanika Tekriwal are among the distinguished participants.

The International Women's Conference is chaired by Bhanumathi Narasimhan, the sister of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. She leads women's welfare and child care programs under The Art of Living, a non-profit organization operating in 180 countries.

"With deep roots in spirituality and a broad vision for humanitarian service, Bhanumathi has dedicated over four decades to fostering positive social transformation through initiatives in education, environmental sustainability, and women's empowerment," read a statement by the organisation.

The theme of the conference is inspirted by a poem of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, called "Just Be."

"the conference will feature deep discussions on leadership, self-discovery, and empowerment. The event will also include cultural showcases such as an International Food Festival and a musical performance, Sita Charitam," read the statement.

This year's conference will also have a segment called "Stylish InsideOut: Fashion for a Cause", featuring designs from leading Indian designers like Sabyasachi, Rahul Mishra, Manish Malhotra, and Raw Mango, any many more. These designs will be auctioned, and the proceeds will go towards supporting the Art of Living Free Schools.

"At a time when the world is witnessing profound shifts in leadership and gender roles, President Murmu's presence at the Internation Women's Conference underscores the significance of this transformative gathering," read the statement.

The proceeds from the conference go toward the education of girl children. The Art of Living Free Schools operate more than 1,300 schools across the country, having over 1 lakh students.

The statement read, "Unlike conventional leadership summits, this conference offers a holistic experience--combining intellectual discussions with spiritual practices, cultural expressions, and service-oriented social initiatives." (ANI)

