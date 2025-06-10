Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit the state on June 19 and will attend a program on the occasion of World Sickle Cell Day.

The program will be held in Taloon Gram Panchayat in Barwani district to mark the occasion.

CM Yadav shared the information while speaking to ministers ahead of the Cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Tuesday. Additionally, he informed that transfers of government employees in the state will now be permitted until June 17. He further discussed the state government's priorities with the ministers.

The Chief Minister said that the Cabinet expresses happiness on the completion of 11 successful years of the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and passes a resolution of appreciation for the Prime Minister's commitment to good governance.

Under his leadership, major efforts have been made to transform the lives of farmers, women, youth, the poor, and other sections by providing more employment and development opportunities. The achievements of the Central Government during this period will be widely publicized. All ministers will communicate the accomplishments of the Central Government over 11 years and those of the Madhya Pradesh Government over the past 1.5 years to the public. A special campaign titled 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' will also be conducted in this regard, assigning responsibilities to public representatives, he added.

The CM further shared that a Spiritual and Wellness Summit was organized in Ujjain on June 5, which saw the participation of spiritual leaders working in wellness, including Swami Chidanand Saraswati, along with more than 300 delegates including investors and health experts.

Through this summit, the state received investment proposals worth around Rs 2,000 crore in the wellness, hospitality, and healthcare sectors. Delegations from states like Kerala and Uttarakhand also took part. It was the first summit of its kind in Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant step toward envisioning investment and growth across all sectors, the CM said.

Furthermore, CM Yadav directed the ministers to ensure preparedness in their respective districts in view of potential floods or excessive rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season. Ministers will conduct district-level reviews to handle all possible scenarios effectively.

The CM also announced that the Department of Public Health and Medical Education will soon launch a 'Free Hearse Service' to mark 11 years of the Central Government in Madhya Pradesh. After a person passes away in a hospital, the service will ensure the free transportation of the deceased to their home. The Chief Minister affirmed the state government's commitment to stand with its citizens in times of crisis. Implementation of this scheme will begin shortly. (ANI)

