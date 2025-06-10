Mumbai, June 10: In an unfortunate incident, a 14-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai's Aarey Colony area. The alleged incident occurred at around 3.45 PM at a tribal hamlet in Aarey Colony on Monday, June 9. Police officials said that the teenager ended her life as she was not allowed to play a game on her mobile phone.

After the incident came to light, cops reached the spot and started recording the deceased girl's parents' statement. According to a report in the Times of India, the teenager was found hanging in the house by her family. Police officials said that the deceased girl was unconscious when she was found. Mumbai: MBBS Student Hangs Self to Death in Hostel Room at Sir JJ Hospital, Financial and Academic Stress Suspected; Probe On.

The family alerted the police and rushed the 14-year-old to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital at Jogeshwari, where doctors pronounced her dead before admission. Post the incident, cops spoke to the deceased girl's parents, who told them that their daughter used to play games on the mobile phone frequently.

On the day of the incident, the teenager locked herself in the room after her parents refused to give her the phone. Later, they found that their daughter had used her dupatta to hang herself. After she was declared dead, the teenager's body was sent to Siddharth Hospital's post-mortem centre for an autopsy examination. Mumbai Suicide Case: 25-Year-Old ‘Mentally Disturbed’ Woman Jumps to Death From 23rd Floor of Highrise in Kannamwar Nagar Area, Probe Launched.

Meanwhile, the Aarey Colony Police have registered an accidental death case in connection with the incident.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

