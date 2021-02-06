Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], February 6 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated a museum, dedicated to former Army Chief General Kodandera Subayya Thimayya.

The museum, which is situated at Madikeri in Karnataka's Kodagu, houses a variety of antique weaponry and war relics.

"Glad to inaugurate the General Thimayya Museum at Madikeri in Kodagu, Karnataka. It has preserved special aspects of the extraordinary character and contribution of one of the finest soldiers in the history of our army," Kovind said in a tweet.

"The memorabilia at 'Sunny Side', once the residence of General Thimayya, highlights the sterling features of our brave forces," he added.

President Kovind said that the museum will inspire India's youth to carry forward the legacy of General Thimayya.

"District Kodagu has the honour of having enriched our Armed Forces with stalwarts like General Thimayya and Field Marshal Cariappa. I am sure that this museum will inspire our youth to carry forward the legacy of General Thimayya," he said.

Meanwhile, President Kovind along with family also visited Tala Kaveri in Kodagu district of Karnataka earlier today.

Earlier in the day, Kovind addressed the valedictory function of the Aero India-21 at the Air Force Station in Bengaluru's Yalehanka. (ANI)

