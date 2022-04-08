New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Gujarat from April 9 to 11, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday.

He will inaugurate a National Conference on Mediation and Information Technology being organised by the High Court of Gujarat in Ekta Nagar, Narmada district, on Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Kovind will inaugurate the Madhavpur Ghed Fair-2022 at Madhavpur in Porbandar on April 10, it said.

