New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday greeted the people of Sikkim on their statehood day and said the state has pioneered organic farming and enriched biodiversity besides creating a model for sustainable development.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975.

Also Read | MP Board Result 2023 Date: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result to Be Declared by This Date at mpresults.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

"Greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day! Sikkim presents a blend of modernity and unique traditions. The state has pioneered organic farming, enriched biodiversity and created a model for sustainable development.

"I was touched by the warmth of people during my visit to the state last year. My best wishes for the continued progress of Sikkim," Murmu tweeted.

Also Read | US Virgin Islands Issues Subpoena to Musk in Epstein Lawsuit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)